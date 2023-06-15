INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled the first and second waves of its 2023 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 28 through Aug. 20.
The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
The first wave announcement for 2023 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair schedule includes:
• Clint Black, Friday, July 28 (opening day);
• Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30;
• Home Free, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30;
• Keith Sweat, Wednesday, Aug. 2;
• Retro Rewind 90s Night featuring deejay Kurt Streblow, Thursday, Aug. 3;
• Styx, Friday, Aug. 4;
• TobyMac, Sunday, Aug. 6;
• Gin Blossoms, Friday, Aug. 11;
• The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night, Saturday, Aug. 12;
• Happy Together Tour 2023, featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills, Wednesday, Aug. 16;
• Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell, Friday, Aug. 18; and
• Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, Sunday, Aug. 20.
There will be a limited amount of reserved viewing area tickets sold later this summer for these concerts.
Clint Black
It has been three decades since the release of Clint Black’s debut album, “Killin’ Time.” Now, he is set to release his 12th studio album, “Out of Sane,” on June 19. Having sold over 20 million records, earning 22 number one career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, and being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music.
Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.
Keith Sweat
Keith Sweat released his debut album, “Make It Last Forever,” at the end of 1987. The album sold over three million copies. It was followed in June 1990 by “I’ll Give All My Love to You,” another million-seller. Sweat’s third album was “Keep It Comin,’’ an R&B chart-topper at the end of 1991.
Retro Rewind
Deejay Kurt Streblow, one of Indy’s favorite DJs, always brings the party. He is host for the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.
Styx
This classic rock band from Chicago is known for their classic rock staples, “Lady,” “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade,” Styx has remained active both in the studio and on the road, releasing their latest album, “Crash of the Crown” in 2021.
TobyMac
TobyMac’s career includes more than 16 million units in career sales and seven Grammy Awards. Each of his six studio solo projects have achieved gold certification, a first for any artist in the history of his label, Capitol Christian Music Group.
Gin Blossoms
This rock band is a favorite for their jangle-pop sound with hits such as “Allison Road,” “Found Out About You” and “Til I Hear from You.”
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night
Fans will enjoy a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party, singing and dancing through all her iconic eras.
Happy Together Tour
The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills had their biggest hits in the 1960s and 1970s. The Turtles’ “Happy Together” is one of the most recognizable songs from that time period. Gary Puckett & The Union Gap is best known for songs like “Young Girl” and “This Girl is a Woman Now.” Classics IV is known for “Spooky.” The Vogues are known for “You’re the One” and “Five O’Clock World.” The Cowsills’ best known songs are “The Rain, the Park & Other Things” and “Hair.”
Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell
At age 86, Buddy Guy is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He has received eight Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, 38 Blues Music Awards, the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him number 23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”
The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Nationally recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing youth and interactive agriculture educational programs, premiere facilities and a variety of unique, fun foods, the Indiana State Fair has been an annual attraction for generations of Hoosiers since 1852. The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For information, visit indianastatefair.com.
