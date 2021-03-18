AUBURN — A woman sustained an injury in a one-car crash Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Auburn Drive, 500 feet west of C.R. 31, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Tara Haas, 46, of Auburn, suffered a possible crush injury to her leg, a police report said.
Police arrived to find Haas’s 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt about 50 feet off the roadway in a tree line. She was pinned in the vehicle by the dash and was unable to exit. The Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS arrived to free her from the wreckage and attend to her injury.
Police said Haas was traveling west on Auburn Drive when her car went off the north side of the road and became airborne, striking a speed limit sign. The car continued for approximately 300 feet through the ditch and struck a tree head-on.
The crash may have been caused by a medical condition, police said. A report estimated damage to the car of $5,000 to $10,000.
