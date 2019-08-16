AUBURN — A male moped rider suffered an injury Wednesday at 6:02 p.m., the Auburn Police Department said.
The accident occurred in the 1800 block of North Indiana Avenue.
Police said the rider fell off the moped and had minor scrapes on his chest and knees.
DeKalb EMS medics examined him at the scene, police said.
