AUBURN — Auburn Police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday after a short chase on West 7th Street.
Kaleb J. Glatt, 26, of New Haven was charged with resisting with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended and multiple traffic infractions.
At 3:22 p.m., the Auburn Police Department responded to the area of Interstate 69 and S.R. 8 (7th Street) to look for a reckless driver. Indiana State Police had received calls reporting a tan Chevy Impala traveling northbound on I-69, running vehicles off the road, driving recklessly and weaving in and out of traffic.
A short time later, Auburn Police Officer Thomas Weicht spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it at I-69 and S.R. 8. Glatt allegedly failed to stop for Officer Weicht and fled. A short pursuit ensued with Glatt allegedly driving recklessly on West 7th Street. Officers were able to stop Glatt at 7th Street and Grandstaff Drive, where he was taken into custody without further incident, police said.
Officers searched Glatt and his vehicle, where officers found a controlled substance and other suspicious items. Police said Bureau of Motor Vehicles records show Glatt has a suspended driver’s license.
Auburn Police said they are continuing their investigation into possible stolen items or burglaries involving Glatt. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn at 4:21 p.m. Thursday.
