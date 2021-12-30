AUBURN — As he prepares to enter his final session as a legislator, state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, outlined several priorities.
In August, the longtime state legislator announced he would not seek another term in office in order to spend time with his wife, who has experienced health issues.
Sen. Kruse’s priorities include medical freedom action, the creation of a passenger rail commission and the ability to display documents of educational, historical and religious history in public spaces.
“This session, I will be presenting two bills concerning workplace immunizations,” Kruse wrote in a recent release.
“Senate Bill 30 would prohibit an employer from requiring an employee or prospective employee, as a condition of employment, to receive any immunization if it would pose a significant risk to the employee’s health or if receiving the immunization is against the employee’s religious beliefs or conscience.
“Senate Bill 31 would do the same as SB 30, except it is specific to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Kruse said. “It is imperative that these fundamental freedoms and protected and guaranteed.”
Kruse sees a passenger rail commission as an initial step for the future of inter-city travel in Indiana and expand interstate travel throughout the Midwest.
“With many Hoosiers experiencing long commute times and roads needing costly routine maintenance, I view the creation of a passenger rail system as a potential solution to these problems,” Kruse said.
Expressing an interest in history and the fundamental documents of the United States, Kruse said Senate Bill 11 would allow a document of educational and historical significance, with acknowledges religious history, to be displayed on property owned by the state.
“A school teacher may want to display the Mayflower Compact,” Kruse said. “Our country was founded on religious freedom, and I believe allowing public spaces like schools and libraries to properly recognize a document that is part of our shared history is only fair and educational.”
He has represented northeast Indiana, first as a state representative and most recently as state senator, since 1989.
“I am thankful to have the opportunity to serve Senate District 14 as your state senator one last session, and I look forward to getting to work at the Statehouse in January,” Kruse said.
