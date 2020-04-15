INDIANAPOLIS — Airports in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties each will receive funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act recently passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.
Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, announced Indiana will receive nearly $67 million in funding to assist 65 Hoosier airports through the CARES Act.
Locally, the DeKalb County Airport south of Auburn will receive $69,000, and the Kendallville Airport and Tri-State Steuben County Airport near Angola will receive $30,000 apiece.
“The decision on exactly how the funds will be used has not yet been made yet,” said Russ Couchman, DeKalb airport manager. “The rules say that we can use the funds for anything that the airport would normally spend funds on. I will probably suggest that we do some much-needed concrete maintenance, but this is just my suggestion.”
He added, “I suppose it is also important to note that we will experience a dip in revenues due to the stay-at-home orders. The airport is fairly slow at the moment, so fuel flowage fees will be less than normal, and, the board has abated rents for our commercial operators for both April and May and abated rents for all other tenants for May.”
“The coronavirus outbreak has brought the travel industry to a near standstill. Federal assistance will keep our airports and aviation industry running, not just for travel, but for the ability to ship food, supplies and other essential resources,” Young said. “I am proud to announce that the CARES Act has made $96,523,889 available to help Hoosier airports remain operational and maintain employees as we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.”
