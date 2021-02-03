AUBURN — A photo of construction at Astral Senior Living, on Auburn’s west edge, occupies the front cover of a report on building activity in 2020.
The development earned that place by accounting for $27.5 million of new construction value last year — pushing the city to a record-setting total “just shy of $60 million.”
Astral by itself surpassed the city’s total of $23 million in 2019, says a report released Tuesday of the city Department of Building, Planning and Development.
“Even without the Astral Senior Living Center, it was an excellent year with regard to reported value,” the report says. Other major projects were Fort Wayne Orthopedics on the west side at $7.7 million and a new Dollar General store on West 7th Street. improvements to James R. Watson Elementary School added $3.8 million.
Construction of 55 new homes accounted for $15.5 million in value. The number of homes was identical to 2109 and similar to the preceding two years, but short of 84 permits for that category in 2016.
The average value of $282,264 was up by 15% from 2019 and set a new record, topping $264,091 in 2018. The average size of new homes remained consistent at just over 3,000 square feet.
In comments to the Auburn Common Council Tuesday night, planning director Amy Schweitzer warned about the trend in new housing.
“All of our new dwelling unit construction is single-family detached houses …and they are at prices that are unattainable to our kids who are graduating high school, and our kids who we want to stay here, who are graduating college and coming back. There is a demand for more diverse housing options,” Schweitzer said.
“The city could be missing out on population growth if we don’t address that and try to get some different options in town,” she said.
Schweitzer also expressed concern about geographic imbalance.
‘All of our residential growth is on the east side. All of our nonresidential growth is on the west side,” she said. “It’s just not an ideal situation when it comes to convenience and traffic generation. … It’s going to continue until we can try to address getting nonresidential development on the east side, and maybe even some residential further west.”
The report shows 45% of last year’s new homes are on the city’s northeast side in the Bridgewater and Timber Trace development. Another 26% are on the southeast side in Duesenberg Place, Hunters Glen, Valley Park on South Dewey Street and the Villas of Coventry.
The remaining 29% of new homes were in areas outside the city limit where Auburn controls zoning and construction — in Bear Creek and Heron Lake developments to the south and Fawn Creek Estates north of the city.
Schweitzer said Auburn has 86 available lots for single-family homes and 12 lots for duplexes that are “ready to be sold and built today.” She expects 69 more lots will become eligible for construction this year inside the city limits,
Outside the city boundaries, approximately 63 lots available for building include 26 in Bear Creek, 25 at Heron Lake and 12 at Fawn Creek Estates. Another 20 lots are in process at Fawn Creek.
Commercial projects already approved for this year include a three-story office building downtown for Credent Wealth Management, a Lutheran Health outpatient facility and expansion of Scot Industries on the southwest side.
Looking forward, Schweitzer said, “I think we’re going to continue to see a similar pace of development as long as interest rates are low.” The report says her office has been “in discussions with a couple developers regarding nonresidential projects that we hope will come to fruition.”
Numerous smaller projects also added to the 1,261 construction permits issues last year — up 5% from the previous year, but short of the record 1,329 in 2016.
The total included a new monthly record for fence permits in May and a record 33 agreements allowing fences in utility easements.
As her office was “bombarded” with applications, “We didn’t think there could be anybody in Auburn without a fence,” Schweitzer told the council.
The Astral Senior Living project contributed to a surge of nearly 160 permits for apprentice electricians, nearly double any recent year.
When it wasn’t issuing permits, the city department worked on a new city plan titled “Auburn 2040: The Road Ahead.”
The COVID-19 pandemic squelched plans for numerous events to seek public input for the long-range plan.
“We do feel like we reinvented the public participation portion,” Schweitzer said. An online survey drew 640 participants, and 200 DeKalb Central middle and high school students participated in a survey.
“We do feel like we had good participation — it just wasn’t what we planned for,” Schweitzer said.
The department conducted a thorough study of downtown parking, but Schweitzer said it is not complete and the staff will check parking patterns again when COVID restrictions relax.
The department helped with expanding and amending Auburn’s tax-increment financing district to include the downtown area. The TIF district captures property taxes on new construction to use for infrastructure improvements. Schweitzer called it “a monumental step in the continued revitalization of downtown that will last for a couple decades.”
The planning staff created new permit applications as fillable PDF forms for convenience.
Jennifer Barclay joined the department in September as the city planner, Schweitzer said. Barclay holds a master’s degree in urban planning and development and has 10 years of experience in planning, development and economic development in a city similar in size and composition to Auburn, as well as in designing stormwater infrastructure, the annual report says.
