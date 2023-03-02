AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday pledged $25,000 of the county’s federal opioid settlement funds, subject to DeKalb County Council approval, to be used by Inspiration Ministries toward a matching grant application for recovery housing.
Inspiration Ministries Chief Executive Officer Andrew Foster explained that on Jan. 31, the State of Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction launched an opioid matching grant opportunity with a bucket of $25 million.
Inspiration Ministries hopes to raise $450,000 with community stakeholders in DeKalb County in an attempt to receive a matching $450,000 for a total of $900,000 worth of projects, Foster said.
Inspiration Ministries already has received a $500,000 grant, which will be used for a proposed combined total of $1.4 million of projects.
Foster said Inspiration Ministries is looking at two projects: Mercy House, a 12-bed facility for women; and another recovery house for men on its Freedom Farm property.
Mercy House will be located in a commercial building in the City of Butler. The first floor will be a regional recovery hub, impacting DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties. The top floor would be for Mercy House, Foster said.
Freedom Farm is located on the former Kray Apple Orchard property in rural Butler.
“We have been on a bit of a tour talking with cities and counties,” Foster said of Inspiration Ministries’ attempts to garner funding support.
He said the organization has had great response from St. Joe, Garrett, Kendallville and Butler.
Foster said the organization already has raised $325,000 and is waiting for one more $100,000 donor.
“We feel optimistic that we’ll be able to submit a $450,000 grant in an effort to get $900,000,” he added.
The grant application deadline was Tuesday.
Foster said in 2022, Inspiration Ministries housed 252 individuals, with facilities located in DeKalb, Noble and Huntington counties. Over last three calendar years, Inspiration Ministries graduated 72 individuals. Only seven of those individuals have re-engaged with the criminal justice system, Foster said.
Inspiration Ministries has DeKalb County funding partners as well as funding support from outside the county, he added.
