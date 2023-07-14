AUBURN — DeKalb LEADS has announced its season four group of participants.
DeKalb LEADS is a leadership development program aimed at cultivating well-informed and engaged leaders in the community. “These exceptional individuals have been carefully chosen to embark on a transformative 10-month journey of personal growth, community engagement, and leadership development,” DeKalb LEADS said in a news release.
The latest participants are Rachel Byler, Britnee Gipple, Amber Haiflich, Katelyn High, Justin Hoard, Heath Hook, Rachel Jordan, Josh Littlejohn, Tiffany Shields, Matt Smith, Nicole Johnson-Smith and Sam Tipton.
DeKalb LEADS is a unique opportunity for driving positive change and civic engagement in DeKalb County. The LEADS program equips participants to Learn, Engage, Activate, Develop, and Serve the community, providing participants with the tools and knowledge necessary to make a lasting impact.
“Throughout the program, our cohort members will have the privilege of experiencing our community as their classroom,” DeKalb LEADS said. “They will develop long-lasting relationships with fellow leaders, immerse themselves in the inner workings of our community, and gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges we face. Their journey will help them define their individual roles and responsibilities as leaders within our community.”
DeKalb LEADS challenges community champions from all levels of influence to cope with the complexities of the day, take informed risks, and place the best interests of the community at the center of their decision-making, both personally and professionally.
“We are confident that their participation in the DeKalb LEADS program will empower them to become the catalysts for positive change that our community needs,” DeKalb LEADS said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.