Kiwanis sponsoring breakfast
AUBURN — The Auburn Kiwanis will sponsor an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Saturday, March 7, from 7-11 a.m. at the Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St.
A breakfast of all-you can eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice will be served. A freewill offering will be taken. Proceeds will go to local food banks.
