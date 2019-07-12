AUBURN — The Dekko Foundation has made a $500,000 pledge to Eckhart Public Library’s $12-million For Every Citizen capital campaign, campaign co-chair Vicki James announced Friday.
The foundation said the pledge follows its mission of “fostering economic freedom through education.”
“The Dekko Foundation has been a steadfast supporter of Eckhart Public Library and its programs for years,” James said. “Part of the funds have already been put to good use making improvements at the Teen Library.”
The majority of the investment will help to repair and renovate the historic Main library, which was damaged by an arson fire on July 2, 2017, and support the library’s literacy and life skills programs for children.
Library leaders must raise an additional $2 million to complete the goal of restoring the building and preparing to meet the community’s future needs.
The James Foundation continues to match gifts to the capital campaign. More information can be found at foreverycitizen.org.
