GARRETT — Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana kicked off its annual fundraising for the 2019-2020 school year at Garrett Bowl with a Bowl-A-Thon on Nov. 7.
Individuals and companies joined to raise funds to support more than 1,579 kindergarten through 12th-grade students in 77 classrooms who will receive hands-on learning of personal financial literacy, workforce readiness and entrepreneurship activities during the upcoming school year.
This year’s Bowl-A-Thon theme was “The Greatest Show.” Each bowler was encouraged to dress for the theme and raise funds supporting programs in Garrett.
Prizes were awarded throughout the event with special awards for the best dressed male and female and the highest fundraiser award going to Garrett State Bank employee Rachel Haynes for raising $830.
The event brought in just over $5,000. All funds from the event go directly to Junior Achievement programing in Garrett schools.
Garrett State Bank sponsored all the food for the event and Garrett Bowl was an exceptional hosts, said Nora Schwartz, area development manager for Junior Achievement.
“This event has been a huge success for many years, and every year the Garrett community gives generously to make programs like JA a priority in their schools,” Schwartz said.
The fundraising continues, with annual campaign letters going out this week to local businesses and individuals. JA programming is entirely funded through local donations and partnerships.
To learn more about JA or to sponsor a classroom in the Garrett community. contact Schwartz at Nora.Schwartz@ja.org or visit the organization’s website, jani.org.
