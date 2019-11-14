AUBURN — Trash and recycling collection rates for Auburn households will increase from $11.42 to $12.59 per month next year.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety approved a two-year contract with Republic Services at its meeting Thursday in City Hall.
The new rate includes an extra recycling charge of 77 cents per home, which could decrease, depending on the market for recycled materials.
“We got a fair deal, if not a great deal” on the rates, Mayor Norm Yoder said.
Yoder called $12.59 “still a respectable cost” in comparison to bids the town of Waterloo received Tuesday for similar services.
The rate is “a pretty good deal for the service we get,” board member Danny McAfee said.
Auburn’s rate includes weekly trash collection, recycling collection at curbside every other week and a curbside collection of large items every spring.
The Waterloo Town Council opened bids from three trash contractors Tuesday night. The lowest for service identical to Auburn’s was $15.64 per month. Republic Services’ bid was $18.93.
In Auburn, the new contract with Republic amounts to an extension of its agreement for the past four years.
Republic had an option for a four-year extension of its Auburn contract. Yoder said he proposed a two-year extension instead, with an option to renew for two more years, due to uncertainty about the recycling market.
“This recycling market is kind of going upside-down, and it’s been a problem,” Jim Smith of Republic Services told the Auburn board Thursday. He said the value of recycled materials has dropped, largely due to China’s recent rejection of U.S. recycled materials.
“I think, frankly, the market will come back,” Smith predicted. He said the future Brightmark plant at Ashley, which will recycle plastics to make fuel and other products, should affect the local market.
“We’re going to start handling it ourselves within the United States,” Smith said about recycled materials.
“There’s a lot of moving parts in recycling right now,” Yoder commented.
The mayor said signing a contract with Republic for two more years instead of four will allow the next city administration to evaluate the situation. Mayor-elect Mike Ley will take office Jan. 1, when Yoder retires after 20 years as the city’s chief executive.
“My hat’s off to Republic. … You can’t ask for a better provider,” Yoder said about the reliability of Republic Services. He said Auburn receives few complaints about collection.
