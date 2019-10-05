WATERLOO — Among the first messages on Waterloo’s new electronic sign, an animated marker prints out the message “Thank you!” to the community for making it possible.
The new sign stands in front of Waterloo Grant Township Public Library, drawing the attention of an estimated 9,000 people who drive past it on South Wayne Street on an average day.
“We’re just trying to help Waterloo communicate,” said Linda Dunn, president of Friends of the Waterloo Public Library.
The drive for a sign began with a modest goal, said Dunn, a former librarian.
“We wanted to help the library announce when its programs are coming up,” Dunn said about the Friends organization. “We have a lot of programs that the children really love … and they don’t know” about them.”
Then a sign vendor suggested making the sign available to the entire community.
In addition to the library, major users are expected to include the town government, Waterloo Elementary School, nonprofit groups and civic organizations such as the Lions Club.
The Waterloo Town Council and library board donated generously toward the $30,000 cost of acquiring the sign and installing it.
“It was a hard-fought battle to get the money,” lasting two years, said Mavis Sutton, president of Waterloo Grant Township Library board.
The library staff will program the sign. The sign vendor suggests posting no more than four separate messages at a time.
The sign’s capabilities offer creativity such as animation and importing photos. It dims automatically at night
“Everybody has special events,” Sutton said. “Now, we have a way to advertise those.”
