AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library is launching the summer edition of its Read. Do. Explore. program on Tuesday.
The theme for this year is Tails & Tales, with a focus on animals.
Read. Do. Explore. is all about encouraging engagement with the library and community. Participants of all ages are encouraged to set their own reading goals, research goals, and participate in library programs and activities. There are multiple ways to enter to win grand prizes, including those previously listed. Community members also can enter to win by using the library’s digital services, participating in a self-led scavenger hunt or doing a random act of kindness for animals.
The programs and activities available at the library this summer are a mix of in-person, virtual and self-led. Whether someone comes to a storytime or watches a library cooking video online, they are eligible to enter to win a grand prize.
All participants are able to get a prize book of their choice every week that they participate in Read. Do. Explore. Prize books for children, teens and adults are available at the Main and Teen libraries.
Patrons who receive their items through home delivery or by curbside pickup are able to receive their prize books in those ways as well by contacting programming@epl.lib.in.us or calling the library.
“We love seeing people of all ages engaging with their library and community,” said programming and outreach manager Jamie Long. “We really try to make Read. Do. Explore. an enjoyable experience for everyone to be able to participate in the ways that work well for them.”
This year, the program also includes a Tails & Tales Bookmark Contest. Photos of pets can be submitted to the library by visiting tinyurl.com/pets2021. The library staff will vote to select the finalists, and the finalists then will be available for public voting. The top 10 pets will be featured on library bookmarks this fall.
To participate in Read. Do. Explore., participants need to visit epl.lib.in.us.rde or contact the library. No registration or signup is required.
