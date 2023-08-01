Fortify Life offers money management classes
AUBURN — Fortify Life has announced new and improved budgeting classes.
These free, four-week classes start in early August and will be available in several locations around DeKalb County. Each session lasts approximately 90 minutes.
My Money, a free and engaging class, will equip participants with essential tools to manage finances effectively. My Money will help participants create a budget, change a habit, start saving and become a smarter shopper.
Saturday classes begin Aug. 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Tuesday classes begin Aug. 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Warm A Heart Community Outreach, 100 W. Railroad St., Waterloo.
Wednesday classes begin Aug. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
To register, visit fortifylife.org/money.
