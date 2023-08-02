School board to conduct special meeting
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board will conduct a special meeting Friday at 7 a.m. at the Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427.
The agenda includes personnel, field trips and consideration of part-time business office help. A closed executive session to discuss personnel will take place after the meeting.
