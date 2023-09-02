Image of Hope hosting fall festival
AUBURN — Image of Hope Ranch will host a fall festival Sept. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. at the ranch, 5499 C.R. 31.
The event will feature pony rides, a petting zoo, hover archery, face painting, a nature center, an exotic animal show, carnival games and a bounce house. Entertainment will be provided by Joe Justice, Tehillah and magician Jim Barron. There will be local vendors and plenty of food.
Admission is $5 and free for children age 2 and under.
Image of Hope’s mission statement says the ranch provides a sanctuary for individuals and families to heal by experiencing animals, nature and the love of Jesus.
