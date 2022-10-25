AUBURN — The former head of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development is suing the City of Auburn, alleging sex discrimination and that she was fired from her job out of retaliation.
Amy Schweitzer, of the 1300 block of Prestwick Way, Auburn, filed a tort claim against the city in DeKalb Superior Court II on Oct. 11.
Details on the alleged discrimination and retaliation are set forth in detail in a Charge of Discrimination filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in February. Schweitzer received her notice of right to sue from the EEOC on Aug. 31.
The EEOC charge is included as an exhibit in Schweitzer’s tort claim. She is represented by Fort Wayne attorney Christopher C. Myers.
In the EEOC charge, Schweitzer notes she was hired by Auburn Mayor Norman Yoder in June 2016 as head for the department of building, planning and development. She was one of the first female department heads in the history of Auburn, the charge states.
In November 2019, Mike Ley became the new mayor and took office in January 2020.
Schweitzer alleges she was the victim of sex discrimination during her employment and was terminated because of her sex.
Schweitzer said the mayor treated her with hostility, anger and intimidation where similarly situated male department heads were treated with respect.
Many of Schweitzer’s meetings with the mayor were cancelled or subject to late starts, abbreviated meeting times and/or interruptions, according to the charge.
Schweitzer said all male department heads were invited to the St. Joe Conservation Club by “Mayor’s Invite Only” during the city’s normal business hours for team building and she, as a woman, was never invited.
Schweitzer alleged that she was intentionally excluded from the monthly reoccuring “Mayor’s Team Building Event” that occurred during the city’s normal business hours as a “Department Head email distribution list” existed, but was never used for the electronic invitation. Instead, each male department head was added to the invitation list, but Schweitzer was excluded due to her sex, according to the charge.
Male hourly employees in the department of building, planning and development were invited to the “Mayor’s Team Building Events” but she, as a female, was once again left out, Schweitzer contended.
Schweitzer said she protested the sex discrimination and met with City Attorney W. Erik Weber, and he recommended that she take up the issue with the mayor, personally, according to the charge.
“The mayor/City of Auburn did not want or consider complainant to be part of the ‘Mayor’s Team’ because of her sex,” Schweitzer said in the charge.
“Another example of sex discrimination included the mayor not allowing complainant to do her job of ensuring public safety when there was a partial building collapse in downtown Auburn. The mayor prohibited complainant from doing her job, specifically vacating the partially collapsed building until the integrity of the structure could be verified, unlike the male department heads who were permitted to do their jobs without interference,” the charge stated.
Ultimately, Schweitzer alleged, she was fired on Dec. 27, 2021 because of sex discrimination, complaining about sex discrimination in the workplace, and as retaliation for her commitment to doing the job she was hired to do, which was enforcing the city’s building codes, dangerous building codes and zoning and subdivision codes.
In the tort claim, Schweitzer further details the allegation that she was terminated for refusing an illegal order directed by the mayor that a dangerously unsafe building at 121 S. Main St. be allowed to remain occupied despite the clear evidence that its structural integrity was compromised and was partially collapsed.
According to the complaint, Schweitzer also opposed the construction of a wall on the building, which was allowed without the required permits being applied for, approved or issued.
Included as part of an exhibit is a six-page “diary of events” which sets forth the timeline underlying Schweitzer’s claim of retaliation for objecting to the mayor’s directive that no action be taken on the building.
The complaint states Schweitzer is seeking compensatory damages, pecuniary damages, attorney fees and costs.
According to a court summons, dated Oct. 11, the city must file a written answer to the claim within 23 days, beginning the day after it receives the summons, or judgment may be entered against the city.
On Monday, attorney Matthew L. Hinkle of the Carmel-based Coots, Henke & Wheeler law firm filed his appearance in the case representing the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.