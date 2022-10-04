AUBURN — Auburn Main Street will present the First Friday Pumpkin Fest Oct. 7.
The event will feature fun activities in downtown Auburn from 5-8 p.m.
Food Network pumpkin sculpting champion David A. Smith will present live demonstrations. Jensen Snyder will perform music at the James Cultural Plaza. A fall-themed night farmers market also will take place at the plaza.
Happy Camper Food Truck will be selling food, Beacon Credit Union will be serving root beer floats and Pine Hills Church will be serving apple cider. The Olive Twist will offer samples of muffins, hot tea and cocoa.
Free horse-drawn wagon rides will depart from the corner of 7th and Jackson streets, loading every 20 minutes or so.
9th Street Brew will serve special milk shakes and theme desserts. Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will perform street theater at Block Party Area and Eckhart Public Library will present Stories Afoot.
The Linger Longer at the corner of Main and Sixth streets is designed to be a comfortable space to gather. There will be children’s activities such as pumpkin painting and games.
