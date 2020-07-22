AUBURN — Experimental Aircraft Association members will offer free airplane rides for children on Aug. 22 at the DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
Riders should come to gate 7 between 9 a.m. and noon. Flights are limited, and preregistration is required. A registration form is online at yeday.org. The EAA’s goal is to spark an interest in aviation. More information is at VAA37.org.
