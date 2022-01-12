AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday handed a Garrett man a six-year suspended sentence and six years of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Brandon Garrett, of the 1100 block of South Hamsher Street, pleaded guilty to the offenses as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. As a term of probation, Garrett must serve the first year in the DeKalb County Community Corrections residential work release facility. Then he must complete a program at Serenity House.
DeKalb County chief deputy prosecutor Neal Blythe said the six-year suspended sentence and probation may seem unusual, but, he noted, Garrett has been in prison several times in the past and locking him up had not helped.
A lengthy term of probation would allow Garrett to take advantage of treatment opportunities and maintain his sobriety, Blythe said.
“I hope, for him, he’s on the right path,” Blythe said, recommending that Brown accept the plea agreement.
Garrett’s attorney, John Watkins, also asked Brown to accept the agreement. While in prison, Garrett was using drugs, and incarceration at the department of correction did not work, Watkins added.
Now, Watkins said, Garrett is a new father, works, passes drug screens and is maintaining his sobriety.
“He’s doing the right things. He’s saying the right things,” Watkins added.
Garrett acknowledged he had been a drug addict since age 14. When he was released from prison he was “strung out,” he added.
“I’m happy for the first time in 17 years,” Garrett said of his current state.
Brown reviewed a pre-sentence report in which Garrett stated, “I’m finally a dad and that’s what life is all about.”
In the report, Garrett noted that “actions speak louder than words,” adding, “I’ll show you I can change, not tell you.”
As part of the plea agreement a habitual offender enhancement was dismissed.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
• Mitchell Riley of the 1700 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, received a 1 1/2 year suspended sentence and was placed on probation from criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Riley told the court he regrets what happened and described it as a “massive lapse in judgement” on his part.
Riley said he and the victim became involved in an argument before the incident and instead of dealing with his anger, he got drunk.
“I proceeded to stop using intelligence and cognitive thinking and went with what my emotional state was driving me into,” he added.
“I wish there was some way I could take it back.”
The victim acknowledged her actions surrounding the incident and said she has forgiven Riley.
Blythe said Riley has taken responsibility for his actions from the outset and that it is unlikely the court will see Riley again.
Riley’s attorney, Ryan Lackey, concurred with Blythe. He said Riley realized he needed to get help for anger issues and did so on his own.
With the exception of the incident before the court, Riley has led a law-abiding life, Lackey noted.
• Terrance Woods of the 6400 block of High Point Run, Fort Wayne, received a two-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor, was dismissed.
