AUBURN — John Filutze Jr. was presented with Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Award, at a court of honor at Middaugh Hall recently.
He is the son of John Filutze Sr. and Jennifer Maugherman and a member of Boy Scout Troop 169, chartered with the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
In order to achieve the rank of Eagle, Filutze was required to earn 21 merit badges and show leadership by planning, developing, and completing a community service project. He earned 22 merit badges during his tenure with the troop. For his service project, John developed, designed and built a flower box that encases a flagpole at Sunny Meadows Residential Home. Along with the flower box, he built two benches. The benches allow the residents to sit outside and enjoy the flowers planted in the flower box.
During the ceremony, Filutze was told that Eagle Scouts show determination and perseverance in completing a project once started. Filutze also was recognized for his leadership in the troop along with his dedication to service.
During his time in the troop, Filutze participated in many community service projects and long-term camping trip activities, which included Camp Chief Little Turtle located near Pleasant Lake, whitewater rafting on the New River in West Virginia, camping at Gettysburg and Washington D.C. and backpacking at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
Filutze is studying criminal justice at Ivy Tech and plans to go into law enforcement.
The rank of Eagle is earned by less than 5% of all Scouts who join the Boy Scouts of America.
