INDIANAPOLIS — The right to worship in person during an emergency and the expansion of Indiana's Safe Haven Law are among the issues addressed in new laws that take effect July 1.
More than 200 new Indiana laws were approved this year. Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, highlighted several policies of the many she believes will have a positive impact on communities.
House Enrolled Act 1230 expands Indiana's Safe Haven Law, which, she said, has saved the lives of dozens of newborns by allowing struggling parents to legally turn over custody of their child to medical staff.
Safe Haven 911 provides that due to extenuating circumstances, if a child's parent or a person is unable to give up custody of a child under the procedure set forth in Indiana's Safe Haven Law, the child's parent or the person may request that an emergency medical services provider take custody of the child by dialing the 911 emergency call number and staying with the child until a provider arrives to take custody of the child.
To protect the people of Indiana and their property, Glick said, Senate enrolled Act 187 increases the criminal penalties for rioting and allows state government to withhold funds from local governments that fail to preserve their monuments and memorials from destruction. It requires the state police to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of persons who destroy, damage, vandalize, or desecrate a monument, memorial, or statue.
Senate Enrolled Act 263 prohibits state and local government from restricting the right to worship in person during an emergency. It also prevents state and local government from imposing restrictions on religious organizations and religious services that are more restrictive than other businesses and organizations deemed "essential services" during a disaster, Glick explained.
The newest two-year state budget makes lifetime handgun permits free. Glick said the provision removes financial barriers for Hoosiers to exercise their Second Amendment rights. The budget also provides money to local police departments to replace their lost permit revenue, which goes toward officer training, Glick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.