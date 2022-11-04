AUBURN — By a 6-1 vote, the Auburn Common Council voted to approve payment in lieu of taxes from enterprise funds at Tuesday’s meeting.
The action authorizes transfers of funds in cash reserves from utilities that generate revenue for the city, including Auburn Essential Services, electric, water and water pollution control.
The ordinance authorizes the transfer of the following amounts from cash reserves to the city’s general fund: $215,000 from the electric department’s cash reserve fund; $184,000 from the water department; $405,000 from water pollution control; and $51,000 from essential services.
“This is the process by which the profits from the city utility departments are claimed … this is how we reap the benefits of operating those utilities,” council member Mike Walter said.
Wording of AES as a “utility” prompted council president Matthew Kruse to object.
“Why are we transferring from these four to the general fund?” Kruse asked.
“I believe it’s in the statute,” Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller said. “We always have. It’s been like that since I’ve been here.
“I also want people to understand that electric, water and water pollution, we are doing this because they are utilities and that’s prescribed in the law to make payments in lieu of taxes,” Kruse said.
“My question is, if earlier this year, our Auburn Essential department was determined not to be a utility, how can that be included?” he asked.
His question stemmed from a judge denying the council’s effort to establish a utility board because Auburn Essential Services was not a utility but rather a department within the city.
“I’m not listing them as utilities, I’m listing them as enterprise funds,” Miller responded.
“I understand, but we understand what that really means,” Kruse said.
“I know what you’re trying to get at, so can we just stop?” she responded.
“If this is designed for utilities to do this and Auburn Essential Services is not a utility, why should they be included in this?” Kruse asked.
“They don’t pay property tax,” Miller said.
“These are the four departments that produce revenues into the city,” City Attorney Erik Weber said. “The other ones do not produce revenues.”
“We have gone through this every year,” Walter added. “I have not seen the term city enterprise fund used before; it probably correctly describes the activity.”
Kruse made a motion to remove Auburn Essential Services from the language but it died for lack of a second. He cast the only no vote in a 6-1 decision to approve.
The council voted 7-0 to approve appropriation of city enterprise funds for the 2023 budget year, setting the following expenses: electric department, $58,920,635; Auburn Essential Services, $7,679,815; water, $4,096,758 and wastewater, $9,137,466.
In other business, Walter sought a timeline for 15th Street upgrades.
“When are we likely to do an upgrade for 15th Street?” he asked. “A long time ago, I suggested we pave the shoulder. Pedestrians use that street. The shoulder is a mess. It’s mostly gravel; it’s uneven.
“Even if we don’t have sidewalks, we should have the berm or the shoulder, if you prefer.”
Mayor Mike Ley said the city is looking at the situation and is trying to figure out an economical solution.
Later, council member Dave Bundy asked when the no truck street signs will be erected after the council passed an ordinance at a recent meeting.
Weber said the street department is working on the language and locations for the signs. “They’re going to have them soon,” he said. “The ordinance has to be published and there is 30-day period. It’ll be done, I’m sure, probably before the end of this month.”
Lineman Tate Burns of the Auburn Electric Utility has been recognized as Indiana Municipal Electric Association’s “Apprentice of the Year.” Burns is nearing completion of his four-year apprenticeship.
While the City Council voted to approve claim vouchers, Walter abstained from voting on a $14,701.50 payment to Mefford, Weber & Blythe, citing he has pending litigation against the city.
