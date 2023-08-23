AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday agreed to be the lead on a grant application to the Environmental Protection Agency for funds to pursue a brownfield assessment.
DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Anton King said his office has been approached by the Town of Waterloo to look at brownfield assessment opportunities that sit across DeKalb County.
“For context, brownfield could be a blighted area, maybe a former gas station, basically an area of development that hasn’t been able to move forward in a development process for whatever reason, whether it’s environmental or just plain stigma,” King told the commissioners.
Applying as an entire county would “stretch those dollars and have a stronger application,” he said.
“The total dollar amount that we could receive, our understanding, is $500,000,” King added.
The money can be used for brownfield inventory, remediation and clean up, planning and can help support community engagement events, he explained.
King said consulting firm BCA has advised applying as a coalition as opposed to a single entity, and has advised capping the coalition at three groups.
“The proposal in this scenario would be DeKalb County, the Town of Waterloo and the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership as the three coalition members, with the county being the lead applicant in that process, if you will,” King said.
“We have assurances from the consultant group that they would do the heavy lifting from the paperwork perspective, as far as applying for that application, which is due, I believe, in November of this year.
“The nice thing about having the county being the lead applicant is that it would encompass the entire county’s jurisdiction so those other communities that are within that jurisdiction … they would fall in the pool, if you will, to be able to utilize those funds for these brownfield type projects,” King told the commissioners.
If the coalition receives the grant, it has four years to use the funds and any unused funds are returned to the EPA, he added.
“Our understanding is there’s no out-of-pocket expense from the county’s perspective, from our organization’s perspective. Those funds from the EPA would be utilized to help pay for the consultants’ work that they’re doing, the compliance and those types of operations,” King said.
King noted the grant is highly competitive across the nation.
In 2022, there were 438 grant applicants. Of those, 237 were funded with awards totaling $147 million, he said.
“The main point is to secure funding locally from the EPA that then we can use to basically asses, remediate and bring online some of these dilapidated or brownfield-type sites across the county,” King added.
“It’s a good program,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said. “It doesn’t cost the county anything.”
Reporting also would be conducted by BCA, Sanderson noted.
“I think it’s a good thing,” he added.
The commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the grant application.
