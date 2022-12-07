Co-parenting respectfully and responsibly allows both parents to be more actively involved in their children’s lives without stress, tension and upset on their children. That is (or should be) a co-parenting goal.
Your co-parenting relationship will impact your children. If your relationship ended in a way that created strong animosity between you and your ex, then the impact on your children will reflect that. If the animosity and all the anger and emotion attached to your circumstance is not set aside, it could impact the children in many ways and some of them may not be so good.
I’ve written before about stress and depression indicators in children who are in the middle of a high conflict separation or divorce, but with school in full swing and with half of the school year almost over, I just want to reiterate some tips and thought for getting a less than respectful and responsible co-parenting relationship back on track by redefining it.
I think something that happens for some co-parents at the onset of separation or divorce is a fear of relinquishing some control of the parenting responsibility. I think that seems quite normal actually, but some may even question the abilities of an ex even being able to care for their children.
Co-parenting is “shared parenting,” which I am assuming is what happens with couples prior to separation or divorce. They shared the parenting responsibilities for their children, but “co-parenting” is most generally associated with couples who are no longer together. That being said, I don’t think it matters who maybe had more of the parental responsibility at that time of separation or divorce because all of that will change.
Making a decision to no longer be together does not mean either of you is less of a parent to and for your children. A very helpful tip that can help through that is to try very hard to look at your relationship differently.
A thought to help with that is — once you separate or divorce — understanding that your relationship is a new and different one. From that point, it is an effort on your part for what you want that relationship to be, which is about setting that co-parenting standard in the beginning.
Ask yourself questions. Do I want to be my ex’s enemy? Do I want to co-parent in a healthy way, so that my children are not affected by this change? How do I want my ex to co-parent with me? Do I see that how I co-parent, will set an example for my children, about how to get along with someone during difficult times?
I almost always suggest to my workshop attendees or coaching clients to ask themselves questions. It is the answers to the questions you ask yourself that will begin your journey the way you want it and hopefully without conflict with your ex, or stress, tension and upset for your children. As Dr. Phil says, “Your new relationship as divorced parents involves being co-allies, nurturers and protectors of your children.”
That part of parenting your children doesn’t change just because a decision has been made to no longer be together.
I hope you all have a great week.
