GARRETT — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR met Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Garrett Public Library.
Former Regent Linda Quick led the opening ritual, and Vice Regent Nancy Brickley led the business meeting. Julie Skelly led the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner,” and Linda Quick gave the national defense report.
In observance of Constitution Day, Karen Bash told how the Founding Fathers came from multiple ethnicities, variable occupations, different educational backgrounds, yet all bonded together to write a document that has stood the test of time. She said that in 2004, 215 years after the U.S. Constitution was signed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia by 39 of the 55 delegates attending the Constitutional Convention, President Bush signed a law establishing Sept. 17 as Constitution Day. He asked all federally funded institutions to establish educational programs to commemorate the document.
The program concluded with members discussing what is termed “the six big ideals” of the Constitution: limited government, public policy, checks and balances, federalism, separation of powers and popular sovereignty.
In the business meeting, Sue Anderson and Nancy Brickley gave reports about the district meeting, and a committee to oversee the 50th anniversary celebration in November was appointed. Hostesses were Karen Bash, Sunny Liddell and Danielle Bash.
The next meeting will be Oct. 12 at 10:15 a.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.