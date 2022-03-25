AUBURN — As an off-road vehicle ordinance moves forward, it is now time to hear from residents of DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Commissioners will open discussion up to the public on the new off-road vehicle ordinance during a public hearing set for 9 a.m. Monday during the DeKalb County Commissioners meeting in the Commissioners Courtroom inside the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The commissioners will hear the ordinance during a second reading and public hearing as it passed on first reading March 14.
The formation of the ordinance was brought forth by Commissioner Todd Sanderson earlier this year, after he said he received questions from his constituents on the issue.
“I think it is time to do this,” Commissioner Mike Watson said during the Feb. 7 meeting.
Currently, neighboring counties of Steuben and Noble both have some form of ORV ordinances on the books. The towns of Hamilton and Corunna are “Golf Cart Friendly” communities.
The DeKalb County ordinance defines an ORV as a utility or pleasure vehicle, which must be 76 inches in width or less and 156 inches in length or less, which is designed to travel on two or more wheels. Vehicles must also have at least one working headlight and one working taillight. Engine size is limited to at least 200 cubic centimeters.
In establishing the ordinance, Sanderson said he took into account all off-road vehicles that are made today. The regulations fit the majority of off-road vehicles manufactured today. The only thing it does limit is the use of snowmobiles.
Sanderson said he initially left snowmobiles out of the ordinance because of their studded tracks which can damage area roadways.
“They also tend to trespass more,” Sanderson said during the Feb. 7 meeting.
Golf carts are also excluded from the ordinance on county roads because of their slow speeds. Sanderson said their speed just make them too dangerous.
The ordinance also defines the roads, which the vehicles will be allowed to operate on, excluding only a handful of county roads, which commissioners felt were too heavily traveled. Those roads include: C.R. 35, C.R. 427 and C.R. 11A from C.R. 427 to C.R. 56 and continuing to C.R. 56 to S.R. 205.
ORVs will also not be permitted on federal and state roads or within incorporated city or towns.
The ordinance includes an exemption allowing an operator of an ORV to cross a highway in the state highway system, at right angles, in order to travel from one county road to another when the operation can be done safely. Owners living on any of the prohibited county roads may operate their vehicle safely to get to the closest permitted county road.
Operators must 18 an older and have a valid motor vehicle license. ORVs must be insured and registered through the county. They may not be operated on private property without the permission of the property owner. Operators must also abide by all state and federal traffic laws.
ORVs must be registered through the county with an initial charge of $50 for a two-year period. Registration can be completed through the DeKalb County Auditor’s Office. Upon paying a registration fee, operators will be given a registration sticker which must be affixed to the vehicle.
Fines and penalties include: $100 for the first violation and an additional $100 for each additional violation up to $500.
“We need to let residents know this is a privilege that can be removed if it is abused,” Sanderson said.
The ordinance will be heard on second and third reading Monday. Upon its passage, it will become law after a legal notice is again published in The Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.