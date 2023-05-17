AUBURN — The jury trial for the man charged with the murder of an Indiana State Police Officer on Interstate 69 near Auburn has been rescheduled.
Terry Dewaine Sands II, of the 1100 block of West National Avenue, Marion, was the suspect driver involved in a crash that claimed the life of an Indiana State Police officer Master Trooper James R. Bailey in March.
In addition to the murder charge, Sands also is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I with resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer, a Level 2 felony; operating with a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe is seeking the penalty of life imprisonment without parole.
Sands’ jury trial had been scheduled for Aug. 14-18.
During a pretrial conference Tuesday, Sands’ trial was re-set for March 1-8, 2024, with a final pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 9.
Trooper Bailey was assisting other troopers on I-69 with a traffic backup as a result of weather related vehicle crashes near the 326 mile marker south of Auburn on March 3. He became aware of an individual driving at a high rate of speed evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department on I-69 approaching his location. He attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks and was struck by the suspect vehicle, police said.
Police said videos and witnesses show and describe Sands as driving into the median on I-69 and striking Trooper Bailey.
(0) comments
