INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s business climate is hampered by weaknesses in education, health and electricity prices, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce says.
The chamber has released its “Indiana Vision 2025: 2020 Snapshot,” a scorecard analyzing the state with dozens of measurements.
For the first time, the report looks individually at 12 regions of Indiana.
In sharing the report, the chamber said, “… the state, despite a series of past improvements, is not keeping up economically with its neighbors and key national competitors.”
The new report “reinforces our previous findings that deficits in education preparation and attainment result in wide-ranging ramifications,” the chamber added.
It said lack of education/workforce preparation affects many areas “from lagging personal income and poor health choices to a shortage of new entrepreneurs and business formations.”
It said a recent emphasis on workforce training is not enough, adding, “Indiana legislators have abdicated their responsibilities to students and parents by taking the state backward in abandoning accountability and failing to maintain a leading-edge approach.”
Indiana’s progress also is limited by high levels of smoking, obesity and drug deaths, the report says. As a result, its health insurance premiums rank 29th in the nations at $6,778 per employee.
It adds, “a major risk is the rising electricity prices (now 31st among the 50 states) that threaten Indiana’s manufacturing prowess.”
Indiana rates well in its “regulatory freedom index” based on policies related to land use, health insurance, labor, occupations, lawsuits, cable and telecommunications. Its fifth-place national ranking makes it first by far among its neighbors.
The study compares Indiana to its four neighboring states and to five states it describes as competitors.
“We must prepare our current students and residents to the fullest degree possible, attract new people to our state, improve our health measures and thrive in the information and technology-based businesses of the 21st century,” the report continues.
Local counties are part of the state’s Region 3 — Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash. Wells and Whitley counties.
The report says Region 3 per capita income is $26,761, compared to a state average of $28,461.
Other key statistics from the report, showing Indiana’s rank among the 50 states and regional measurements where available:
• Per capita income adjusted for cost of living — 26th at $32,309, fourth among neighboring states, (U.S. average $33,831).
• Public high school graduation rate — 14th at 88.1%, (U.S. average is 85.3%), region 82.5%.
• Adults with associate degree, credential or higher — 38th at 43.6%, last among neighboring states; (U.S. average 48.4%) region 34.7%.
• Adults with less than a high school diploma — 33rd at 10.2%, fourth among neighbors (U.S. 10.7%) region 11.4%, 10th best among 12 Indiana regions.
• Adults with a least a bachelor’s degree — 39th at 28.7%, fourth among neighbors (U.S. 33.9%) region 23.6%.
• Adult smoking rate — 47th at 21.7% (U.S. 16.6.%) region 20.4%.
• Adult obesity rates — 35th at 34.1% (U.S. 30.9%) region 33.6%.
• Retail industrial electricity rates — 31st at 7.38 cents per kilowatt-hour, last among neighbors (U.S. average 6.92 cents).
• Households with high-speed broadband connection — 37th at 81.9%, (U.S. 84.3%).
