BUTLER — DeKalb Eastern school district educators showed their high-tech plans to the school board Monday night.
“Our goal is we’re going to do this remote learning better than anybody else,” said Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens.
Technology director Tim Dale demonstrated the district’s new Swivl technology that teachers will use with students who choose to learn from home instead of attending classes in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dale said the Swivl system will “set us above what other districts have done” with technology for remote learning.
A Swivl setup uses an iPad screen mounted atop a robot unit that rotates to follow the teacher around the classroom.
Students learning at home will use the Zoom platform to watch and participate in classes. They will be able to speak to the teacher and hear other students in the classroom.
“The goal is every lesson, every teacher, every day, live,” Stephens said about the system.
DeKalb Eastern has purchased 100 Swivl units at $1,400 apiece. Teachers will take them home each night and use them from home in case of weather cancellations or if a teacher is feeling slightly under the weather.
Dale is training teachers this week in how to use the Swivl stations.
“We really hope this can expand our student base,” Dale said. The system could be used by a student anywhere in Indiana who chooses DeKalb Eastern instruction.
Stephens said the Swivl technology is aimed at retaining the district’s students and recruiting new remote-learning students from outside the district.
“We have excellent teachers, and we might as well showcase them and let the rest of the world see what it’s like to be a DeKalb Eastern employee,” Stephens said.
To serve local at-home students, DeKalb Eastern is planning to operate its own internet service. The district is making arrangements to mount internet transmitters on water towers and other tall structures to reach homes with poor or no internet connections.
The district also is buying internet receivers to install at students’ homes.
“It may not cover the school district, but at least we’re going to cover our population centers,” Stephens said.
DeKalb Eastern still is surveying parents to determine how many students will attend classes in person when school starts Aug. 4, and how many will choose to learn from their homes.
In a preliminary survey earlier this summer, 68.5% of respondents preferred in-person attendance, compared to 31.5% in favor of remote instruction.
