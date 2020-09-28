AUBURN — DeKalb County will apply for a $1 million Community Crossings grant to pave 7.49 miles of rural roads, all in the northwestern quadrant, county highway Superintendent Ben Parker said Monday.
In order of priority, Parker hopes to apply new asphalt on:
• C.R. 27 from U.S. 6 to C.R. 4;
• C.R 10 from C.R. 27 to C.R. 19; and
• C.R. 19 from U.S. 6 to C.R. 28.
The deadline to submit grant request is Oct. 23, Parker told the DeKalb County Commissioners at their meeting in the courthouse. The state is expected to award grants later this year.
Parker said contractor bids to repair the Spencerville Covered Bridge will be opened at the commissioners’ Oct. 26 meeting.
The 1873 wooden bridge has been closed for two years since discovery that some support timbers were rotting due to moisture.
An engineer’s estimate for the cost totals $220,000 for replacing the rotting timbers and the wooden floor.
The county recently received a state grant of $50,000 to contribute to repairs, and the Friends of the Spencerville Covered bridge raised $50,000 to add to the fund.
In discussion Monday, Commissioners President William Hartman mentioned a need for “no smoking” signs at each end of the bridge.
Commissioners also continued discussing installation of a barrier that would prevent heavy trucks from driving across the bridge.
Hartman reported on negotiations to purchase a new site for the DeKalb County Highway Department headquarters.
Commissioners have been in discussions with Mike Klink, owner of a vacant concrete plan on C.R. 27, south of U.S. 6.
Hartman said a large, Midwest concrete company has a lease on the property that has eight or nine years remaining.
DeKalb County does not want to assume the lease in a land purchase. Hartman has learned that the concrete company would like to end the lease, however, that will require Klink to negotiate a release.
Klink also is not satisfied with appraisals the county obtained on the property. Hartman said they showed a wide variation at $530,000 and $245,000.
The average of $387,500 is the maximum the law allows the county to pay fo the property. Hartman said Klink want a third appraisal, but the county expects Klink to pay for it.
“It’s very much in his court as far as negotiating out of that lease and getting a third appraisal,” Hartman said. “If he doesn’t negotiate out of that lease, we’re not going to be able to buy that property.”
Hartman added that Klink “needs to realize that it’s not a readily marketable piece of dirt.”
If the county does not buy the C.R. 27 site, Hartman said another possibility would be an “old junkyard” between Waterloo and Butler, which he said may have environmental issues
“Our preference is still the concrete plant,” Hartman said.
