Both drivers treated
after Friday crash
AUBURN — Both drivers were treated by medics — and one was taken to an area hospital — following a two-vehicle accident at 4:33 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Grandstaff Drive, Auburn Police reported.
Carol A. Payne, 58, of Homosassa, Florida, complained of head pain. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. Nakita M. Berry, 31, of Auburn, complained of chest pain and was treated at the scene.
Police said Payne was driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla. Upon exiting a private drive, police said Payne failed to yield to Berry’s 2014 Dodge Caravan, which was traveling south on South Grandstaff.
Total damage was estimated to be as much as $10,000. Riverside Towing towed both vehicles.
