Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.