Officers arrest 20
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 20 people from July 22-26, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Keirra Shenfeld, 26, of the 500 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. July 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Travis Ford, 21, of the 1200 block of St. Joseph Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. July 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of contempt of court.
Kolten Rodman, 24, of the 100 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. July 22 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Christopher Ross, 26, of the 400 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. July 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Renee Galloway McKinley, 35, of the 400 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. July 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Ashley Michael, 31, of the 6300 block of Liberty Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. July 22 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Dustin Wood, 35, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. July 23 by Indiana State Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Ryan Bogatitus, 30, of the 1200 block of Alyson Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. July 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Veronica Fuentes, 23, of the 300 block of North Park Lane, Butler, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. July 23 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Samantha Davidson, 32, of the 3200 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested at 10 p.m. July 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
David Brinkley, 27, of the 3400 block of C.R. 46-A, Auburn, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. July 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Robert Myers, 52, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. July 24 by Butler Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Merlin Soto-Barrios, 22, of the 4800 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. July 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Meghan Kreager, 19, of the 2700 block of Covington Woods Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. July 24 by Auburn Police on charges of driving while suspended as a result of an offense, a Class A misdemeanor and illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Meshberger, 54, of the 17000 block of Fogel Road, Churubusco, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. July 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A misdemeanor.
Anthony Shibler, 57, of the 400 block of West 7th St., Auburn, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. July 25 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, both Level 6 felonies.
Trever Dunn, 19, of Kendallville, was arrested at 8 p.m. July 25 by Garrett Police on a charge of contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Sawyer, 40, of the 100 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. July 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a Wells County warrant.
Cody Osborn, 35, of the 9100 block of East Doswell Boulevard, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. July 26 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Mathew Montgomery, 19, of the 400 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. July 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
