AUBURN — An open house at the new DeKalb Community Corrections Center will take place Friday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Community Corrections staff will guide tours of the new office and residential facility at 1000 Potter Drive, north of S.R. 8 at the west edge of Auburn.
Tours will start every 30 minutes on the hour and half-hour, with the final tour beginning at 2:30 p.m.
