GARRETT — Detectives from the Indiana State Police were called early Friday afternoon to investigate a reported gunshot injury at a residence in the 200 block of West Keyser Street.

Shortly before 3 p.m., first arriving officers on scene found a 15-year-old juvenile male suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

