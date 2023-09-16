GARRETT — Detectives from the Indiana State Police were called early Friday afternoon to investigate a reported gunshot injury at a residence in the 200 block of West Keyser Street.
Shortly before 3 p.m., first arriving officers on scene found a 15-year-old juvenile male suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
There was limited information available Friday afternoon, however, detectives believe that this was an isolated incident inside the home, and there is no existing threat to the community at large according to police.
The injured juvenile was transported by Parkview DeKalb EMSto a Fort Wayne hospital with what was described as a non-life threatening injury to the upper leg. The juvenile’s parents have been contacted and are currently with him at the hospital, police said.
This investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Follow kpcnews.com for more information as it becomes available.
