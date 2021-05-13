AUBURN — Housing and internet service will be priorities for the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership in the year ahead.
“We’re really getting intentional and focused on housing and broadband initiatives,” Anton King, executive director for the partnership, told the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety at its meeting Thursday.
In June, the partnership will launch a countywide housing strategy— a year-long process — King said.
The plan is “to take a formal analysis of where we stand, countywide, where our potential growth areas are, and how we can help incentivize and cultivate growth to meet our county housing demands,” King said.
“Obviously, as the greater Fort Wayne area continues to expand and grow, we sit at a very logical place for that next level of growth. How can we best capitalize on that and make sure we get ahead of that plan?” he said.
The partnership also will work on ways to assist local internet providers with extending broadband to underserved areas
King called broadband “a crucial component to community development and quality of life.”
Federal Communications Commission maps show that more than 50% of rural areas in DeKalb County, especially on the east side, are underserved.
King received approval of the partnership’s annual contract with the City of Auburn at $43,684 with no rate increase.
The contract calls for the partnership “to promote, attract and retain commercial employers in city,” King said.
“Our job is to push and sell DeKalb County on a regional and state level,” King added. “We want to make sure that folks are aware that our communities and DeKalb County are doing big, next-level things.”
King reported that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeKalb County saw a record-setting $125 million of investments in projects during 2020.
The investment total made DeKalb County a top-five micropolitan among U.S. communities under 50,000 last year.
“Deals in the pipeline continue to grow,” King told the city board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.