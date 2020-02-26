FORT WAYNE — The Auburn Brewing Company says the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center is a major asset in the company’s success.
The center is hosted by Purdue University Fort Wayne in the Division of Continuing Studies. The center focuses on helping small business owners succeed, and an outcome of this success is that communities flourish.
“Auburn is one such city that has reaped the benefits of the NE-ISBDC’s mission,” the university said.
In late 2016, Josh and Emma Metcalf met with Nicole Heffelfinger, the business adviser who helped them in making their business, the Auburn Brewing Company, operational. She was instrumental in providing statistics and other necessary data to help the Metcalfs develop a sound business plan. Heffelfinger also provided the couple with critical market research and helped them complete appropriate documents to ensure quick loan approval.
The Metcalfs insisted their business meet a few unique criteria, including being located in a downtown historic building, and that they would support their community through this venture.
“We developed our ‘Beer 4 Good’ program to help give back to our community. Each year, our customers select three local nonprofits that we partner with throughout the year. We don’t have final numbers yet, but we donated over $16,000 to those partners in our first year of business,” explained Josh Metcalf.
“The NE-ISBDC is a major asset to our company. They helped us secure essential financing, and our operational costs are in line with the plan we developed. We’re even exceeding our conservative sales numbers. I’ve sent numerous existing and hopeful business owners to work with the NE-ISBDC because my experience was so positive.”
The NE-ISBDC works every day helping small business owners find success and see their potential. The center understands that starting a business is a big investment emotionally and financially, so most of the services it provides are free. The center’s office can be contacted at 481-0500.
