WATERLOO — DeKalb Central 2021-22 kindergarten and preschool enrollment now is open online at ow.ly/VOPM50DTrLN.
To enroll for kindergarten, children must be at least age 5 on Aug. 1, 2021. To enroll in preschool, children must be at least age 4 by Aug. 1, 2021.
A virtual kindergarten and preschool round-up will take place on April 12. A video, informational slide presentation and additional information will be available for viewing online on each elementary school’s website and at dekalbcentral.net.
In-person kindergarten screenings will be Tuesday, June 1, for Waterloo and James R. Watson Elementary schools and June 2 for McKenney-Harrison and Country Meadow Elementary schools. Families should call their child’s school to reserve a spot.
In-person kindergarten and preschool registration will take place July 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all four elementary schools.
Families with questions should call their child’s building:
• Country Meadow, Principal Michelle Molargik, 920-1017, mmolargik@dekalbcentral.net;
• J.R. Watson, Principal Pam Shoemaker, 920-1014, pshoemaker@dekalbcentral.net;
• McKenney-Harrison, Principal Alisa Smith, 920-1015, asmith@dekalbcentral.net; and
• Waterloo, Principal Amanda Rice, 920-1016, arice@dekalbcentral.net.
