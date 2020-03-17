WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district served 850 students with 3,400 free breakfasts and 3,400 free lunches during the first two-hour period of the district's meal distribution program Tuesday while the schools are closed due to the coronavirus, the district's food service director Ashlee Shroyer reported.
Tuesday marked the first day of the program, where meal pickup was available at distribution sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Distribution sites will be open once weekly, and each child will get a week's worth of breakfasts and lunches at one visit. School bus drivers will be helping deliver meals to the sites as well as assisting food service employees and other volunteers to distribute the meal packs to families.
Shroyer said currently the program is being funded through private donations and private funding. She said the district is waiting for information on days when the program will be eligible for federal financial reimbursement.
"The district is seeking monetary donations to help support feeding our students. Please contact CFO Steve Snider at ssnider@dekalbcentral.net or 920-1010, ext. 1064, if you would like to donate," the district said on its website.
The Central Office at 3326 C.R. 427 will distribute food Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All other sites will be open on these days and times:
• Monday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.;
• Monday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.; and
• Monday, April 6, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Distribution sites are:
• Country Meadow Elementary at door 12;
• Waterloo Elementary at door 2;
• James R. Watson Elementary at door 8;
• McKenney-Harrison Elementary at door 13;
• West Edge Park at the south shelter;
• Ashley Park at the Smiley Playground;
• Corunna Town Hall at the front door; and
• Jackson Township Fire Hall in the parking lot.
People collecting meals should stay in their cars. Meals will be handed through windows. Parents and students are not permitted to stay and eat.
Shroyer said the school district packed about 3,000 meals in a four-hour period Monday, in preparation for Tuesday's distribution.
Transportation director Renee Dawson reported that by 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 50 food packages had been distributed at the West Edge Park location in Auburn.
Superintendent Steve Teders said the district is proud to be feeding students over spring break, which is next week.
Those who are unable to pick up food from a distribution site may click on the food service link on DeKalb Central Schools' Closure Resource Page on the district website, dekalbcentral.net, and make arrangements for delivery.
In addition, beginning Friday and continuing on Fridays while schools are closed, the food service and transportation department will make home deliveries of the Boomerang Backpack food packages to the district's families who receive them, Dawson said.
"We want to make sure we are doing what we can to feed the kids for as long as we are off," Dawson added.
For any additional questions, people may visit DeKalb Central Schools' Closure Resource Page at dekalbcentral.net.
