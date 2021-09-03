AUBURN — The man charged in connection with a March break-in and shooting at Castle Court Apartments in Auburn appeared for an initial hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II via video link from the DeKalb County Jail Thursday afternoon.
Coltin Herzog, 19, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, is charged with attempted murder and burglary, both Level 1 felonies. He was arrested Wednesday.
A 15-year-old male juvenile has been detained at the Allen County Juvenile Center in connection with the case, Auburn Police reported Thursday. DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe has filed a motion to waive him to adult court. If waived, he will face charges of attempted murder and burglary with serious bodily injury, police said. If the waiver is denied, a petition in juvenile court has been submitted on the same grounds, police added.
During Herzog’s initial hearing Thursday, Judge Monte Brown entered not-guilty pleas to each of the charges on Herzog’s behalf and set bond at $100,000, cash or surety.
Herzog and several juveniles are referenced in a police affidavit of probable cause outlining the investigation and subsequent charges. According to the affidavit, one of the juveniles told police that Herzog and another juvenile entered the apartment at Castle Court and found it was occupied by a 16-year-old girl.
The juvenile said they “had to get rid of her” and obtained a machete and entered the apartment, according to the affidavit. The juvenile came back out of the apartment and obtained a 0.22 caliber gun because the girl was in an elevated position in a bunk bed, according to the affidavit.
The girl woke up to a popping sound in her room and realized she had been shot in the face, the affidavit said.
Later, the juvenile reportedly “bragged about being the shooter,” the affidavit said.
During Thursday’s initial hearing, Herzog’s attorney, Seth Tipton, noted Herzog has been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum and that while his cognitive ability is not in question, his physical, adaptive, social and emotional age is in the range of eight years to eight years and 11 months.
Tipton said Herzog lives with his mother and the family is willing to comply with any restrictions and court orders that might be imposed if Herzog posts bail.
Tipton also noted Herzog’s lack of criminal history.
“He’s not alleged to be the shooter in this case,” Tipton added.
While setting bond at $100,000, Brown told Herzog, “This is not the end of that story,” noting there are measures by which Herzog’s attorney can return the matter to the court for further consideration.
Brown scheduled Herzog’s next pretrial hearing for Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and investigators are hopeful that multiple burglaries in and around Auburn will be solved as a result.
