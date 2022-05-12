AUBURN — Visitors to downtown Auburn will have to deal with a little inconvenience over the next couple of months as the city’s streetscape project is set to begin.
The streetscape work will be done in phases, starting on the south side of the DeKalb County Courthouse square this summer.
City Attorney Erik Weber complimented the Auburn Redevelopment Commission for stepping up and providing funding for the project, which has an estimated cost of $562,953.
“They did a great job of making this a priority,” Weber said. “It is something that is long overdue.”
The first phase of the project will replace the sidewalk and the infrastructure under it along 9th Street from Main Street to Cedar Street and a portion of Cedar Street south to 10th Street. It will also include the northwest corner of 9th Street along Main Street and a portion of south Main Street on the east side.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell presented the Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety with two bids for the project during Thursday’s meeting. The first from M.F. Projects LLC located in Waterloo, was the low bid at $598,421.40. The second bid was submitted by Crosby Excavating of Fort Wayne for $616,112.55.
McConnell explained to the board that there were inaccuracies with both bid sheets, but he felt confident with the low bid. Weber echoed those sentiments before the board’s vote to award the contract.
“I am perfectly confident that M.F. should go forward as the lowest and most responsive bidder,” Weber said.
With that the project, was awarded to M.F. Projects LLC. A signed contract will have to be brought back to the May 26 meeting for final board approval before work can begin.
The low bid came in at $35,468.40 over the estimated cost of the project, which didn’t concern city administration with recent inflationary cost increases.
“It is not a concern that it is a little over the estimated budget,” Weber said.
In 2021, the redevelopment commission set aside $1 million in funding for the project.
With a start date of June 1, the contract stipulates that there must be substantial completion of the project before Labor Day weekend as the city prepares to host the ACD Festival with a wide variety of events downtown.
McConnell said there shouldn’t be an issue with M.F. making the deadline. The project has a final completion date of October.
Moving forward with the project, it is the city’s intention to complete the work with the least amount of disruption as possible to downtown businesses. Throughout the process, there will be constant communication with those businesses that will be affected. The project will be done in sections, meaning the whole sidewalk won’t be removed at one time.
Work will include new curbing, ADA compliant brick faced sidewalks, ADA compliant curb ramps, trees and tree grates, benches, lighting upgrades and street pavement replacement, along with new and trash receptacles. It will also include the replacement of water service to the water meters — with the option for property owners to replace the rest of the service to the business.
