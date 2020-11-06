AUBURN — Health officers from several area counties will conduct a Zoom meeting Monday to discuss how to stop the accelerating spread of COVID-19, DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said.
“I reluctantly, but responsibly, said I think that may be a good idea,” Souder said Friday. “We’re going to have to take corrective actions with probably a multi-county effort.”
He added, “We’ll see if there’s any consensus about how to help this rapid spread we’re seeing in this region.” The Indiana State Department of Health will join the meeting. Souder expects six to nine counties to participate.
He said actions could include:
• reducing the occupancy limits in restaurants;
• recommendations for sports activities in schools; and
• changing the size of gathering that requires a COVID prevention plan approved by the local Board of Health (currently at 250).
“It’ll be very concerning to everybody if this is required. People don’t like to have to make changes again,” Souder said.
However, he said, “We’re seeing spread, just like I’ve been saying for a couple weeks, in offices and family gatherings and religious group gatherings.
“The most troublesome is people getting COVID when they don’t have any place they can say they got it, and they were wearing masks and trying to be safe,” he added.
“We’re hearing over and over again, from all ages of people, ‘I don’t know where I got it.’”
DeKalb County added nearly 200 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, a new high.
“In this very week, we’ve seen a huge increase in the institutions and in group residences and apartment buildings, incarceration centers” across the region, Souder said.
The Health Department can’t keep up with contract tracing because of the sheer number of people and lack of cooperation from people in returning phone calls, he said.
“On a good note, people who get symptoms are at least getting tested pretty quickly,” he said. “That really helps us stop the spread in those cases. If people know they have COVID, they can get out of circulation.”
Souder said it is time for more careful distancing, reducing group sizes and simply avoiding groups.
“Overall, we’ve thought that masks work, but it takes two people wearing a mask to have them work,” he said. “My mask protects you, and your mask protects me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.