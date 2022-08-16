AUBURN — An Ohio man faces up to 20 years in prison for breaking into a Waterloo residence while armed with a knife and attempting to break into another residence in the 7600 block of C.R. 56.
Nicholas Larkin, 38, of Defiance, Monday pleaded guilty burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony, and attempted burglary, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
The agreement caps any sentence, including executed time and probation, at 20 years.
As part of the agreement, other related charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; theft, a Level 6 felony; robbery, a Level 3 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony; along with a habitual offender enhancement, will be dismissed.
Larkin’s attorney, Kevin Likes, noted that if Larkin was convicted of all the charges, along with the habitual offender enhancement, he potentially could have faced almost 100 years of executed prison time.
Judge Monte Brown considered the allegations contained in a police affidavit of probable cause as part of the plea.
The court heard that Larkin was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the offenses and has little recollection of them. Larkin said he did not dispute the allegations in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit filed by Indiana State Police Detective David Poe, on Dec. 14, at about 6:41 p.m. a couple and their two children were at their home in the 4400 block of Wilderness Cove, southeast of Waterloo, when a man, later identified as Larkin, entered the residence. One of the residents advised Larkin was not wearing a shirt and had a tattoo on his arm and on his back. He was holding a large knife when he came into the house and told the woman he would not hurt them if they gave him a car, the affidavit said.
The woman ran away from Larkin and ended up falling on the living room floor. She then kicked her legs to keep him away, Poe said.
The woman’s son heard the commotion and came upstairs from the basement. He gave Larkin some keys that were hanging near the interior garage entry door, the affidavit said. Larkin then got in the family’s gray 2011 Dodge Durango that was parked in the garage, drove it out of the garage and departed. He left behind a silver 2013 GMC Acadia that reportedly had been stolen in Williams County, Ohio, earlier in the day, the affidavit said.
At about 7:51 p.m., residents at a home in the 7600 block of C.R. 56 saw a Dodge Durango driving in their yard. A person, alleged to be Larkin, was seen entering their garage, and the homeowner believed he could see the person going through vehicles.
Larkin then exited the garage and approached the residence. He attempted to open two doors, but they were locked. He then began pounding on the door in an attempt to get inside, the affidavit said.
The homeowner told police he fired his handgun several times at the man to keep him from entering the residence, according to the affidavit. Larkin then left.
A short time later, a man discovered that his gray 2008 Nissan Altima had been stolen from his residence in the 5700 block of C.R. 75, directly to the south of the C.R. 56 residence. The Durango that had been stolen from Wilderness Court later was found abandoned in the woods near the C.R. 56 and C.R. 75 residences, the affidavit said.
At about 8:38 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police attempted to stop the Nissan on C.R. 75. The vehicle did not stop, and police initiated a pursuit.
The Nissan entered a field off C.R. 75, and Larkin crashed and fled on foot. He was taken into custody and advised he had been shot, the affidavit said.
Larkin was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne and was found to have some shrapnel on him, but it did not appear he had been struck with any bullets, the affidavit said.
Brown scheduled a sentencing hearing for Sept. 12. Dates for a jury trial that was scheduled to take place Sept. 19-22 were vacated.
