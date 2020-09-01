AUBURN — The city of Auburn’s new sidewalk replacement program is a huge hit, Mayor Mike Ley reports.
Since the program took effect Aug. 13, the city has issued 44 price quotes to residents seeking to replace their sidewalks at a discounted price.
“The next morning, there were people standing in line at the building department to get their applications in,” Ley said at an Auburn Common Council meeting Tuesday night.
Applicants continued to line up for the next three business days, Ley added.
Another 35 applications came following news that the first sidewalk had been installed on Aug. 26.
As they apply on the second floor of City Hall, “People are coming up there with smiles on their faces and glad to participate,” Ley said.
With so many applicants, the city now is scheduling sidewalk replacements for 2021, he said.
By this fall, the city’s crews will have poured more new sidewalks in two months than through the city’s former sidewalk program over the last 15 years, Ley said.
“We’re just going to add walkability to this town every year, and that was the objective,” the mayor said.
The new program’s appeal lies in its price of $12 per lineal foot of concrete, which city officials say represents a savings of up to 75%.
The council approved hiring two city employees to install the sidewalks with essentially no charge for labor. The price approximately covers the cost of materials.
In the city’s former program, city crews removed old concrete for free, but property owners paid for installation of new sidewalks. City officials estimate that saved approximately 25% for homeowners.
Ley said one person has ordered a new sidewalk as a surprise gift for a family member.
Councilman Kevin Webb thanked the mayor for a different sidewalk project that recently laid concrete along South Cedar Street, leading to Eckhart Park. He said it represents a major improvement, especially for people attending youth football games at Carr Field, next to the park.
YMCA crosswalk stoplight planned
Ley announced another boon for pedestrians will be installed on North Street this fall. The city will begin rebuilding the street later this month.
By November or December, the city will install a signal to stop traffic for pedestrians crossing between the YMCA of DeKalb County on North Street and its soccer fields and preschool one block to the north on C.R. 36-A.
Pedestrians will be able to activate the stop signal by pressing a button. The city also will install curb cuts for handicap accessibility at the pedestrian crossing.
Another traffic-control device could be coming to the intersection of Grandstaff Drive and Auburn Drive in southwest Auburn, Ley said. A study of the intersection will look at potential solutions. The busy intersection now has a stop sign for traffic on Grandstaff Drive, while Auburn Drive is a through street.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council took charge of annual budget reviews for Eckhart Public Library. The DeKalb County Council previously reviewed library budgets. A new state law gives the responsibility to the council if more than 50% of library tax revenue comes from the city. City Attorney Erik Weber said city property accounts for 76% of the library’s tax income. The library also receives tax revenue from rural Union Township.
The council postponed passing a property tax phase-in for ContiTech’s $4.3 million investment to refurbish its technical center at 207 West St. A final vote will come after a public hearing at the council’s Sept. 15 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.