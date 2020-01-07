GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board met Tuesday morning in the administration building for its annual organizational session.
Board members re-elected officers, with Wayne Funk as president, Tami Best as vice president and Dan Weimer as secretary.
Brittany Reed was appointed business manager and treasurer. Beth Craighead-Folzenlogel will continue to serve as deputy treasurer.
School attorneys Brinkerhoff & Brinkerhoff, Kruse & Kruse P.C. and Mefford, Weber and Blythe were reaffirmed by a 5-0 vote. Each firm deals with a specific area of law, Superintendent Tonya Weaver said.
School board members were appointed to committees:
• Jerry Weller and Weimer again will serve on the school calendar committee;
• Larry Getts and Best were appointed to the Head Start policy council;
• Weimer again will serve on the building trades committee;
• Funk will continue to serve as Indiana School Board Association legislative and policy liaison;
• Weimer was reappointed to represent the board at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center;
• Weller will serve on the wellness committee; and
• Funk will be liaison to the Garrett Redevelopment Commission.
The board’s representative to the Garrett Parks Board was not determined at the meeting.
The board gave unanimous approval to a resolution of appropriations and for school board member compensation of $2,000 per year, plus $45 per meeting, plus any expenses incurred during the performance of duties or functions on the board and properly vouchered. The rates are the same as last year.
The board, by a 5-0 vote, approved an engagement agreement with Mefford, Weber and Blythe P.C.
The annual meeting of the Board of Finance followed, with Funk re-elected president and Weimer as finance secretary.
