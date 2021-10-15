AUBURN — Despite high spread of COVID-19 in the county, this week’s county health department numbers continues to show a decrease in cases.
Cases in DeKalb County dropped 52 cases this week with the health department posting 124 cases. The 124 cases brings the county’s total number of cases to 6,296 from the start of the pandemic. The county has recorded 86 deaths from COVID-19 from March 2020.
DeKalb County continues to be rated in orange on the state’s color coded map for “high spread” of the virus.
On Thursday and Friday, the county reported 21 cases each day, with four being school-aged children.
The number of school-aged children being affected by the virus continues to remain low in the county. With several cases at Hamilton Schools this week, the school decided to return to e-learning Thursday and Friday before going on fall break next week. The school system will return to in person learning on Oct. 25.
With this week’s numbers, DeKalb County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said he can clearly say the county didn’t see a big bump after fair week.
This week’s break down of cases includes, 17 cases in those 0-10 years old, 10 in those 11-20 years old, 19 in those 21-30 years old, 17 in those 31-40 years old, 21 in those 41-50 years old, 23 in those 51-60 years old, 12 in those 61-70 years old, three in those adults 71-80 years old and two in those adults 81-90 years old.
Dr. Souder continues to urge adults and those children who are eligible for the vaccine to get the vaccine to help stop the spread. He is also urging those in the target group to get the booster shot as we head into the winter months.
A Federal Drug Administration panel this week endorsed booster shots for those who took the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines this week.
