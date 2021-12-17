AUBURN — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, attended a Christmas brunch meeting on Dec. 11 at the Cranberry Cottage. Hostesses for the day were Jan Dantzer of Garrett and Nancy Brickley of Fort Wayne.
The meeting opened with Regent Brickley leading the ritual. Chaplain Dantzer gave a Christmas invocation and presented a program entitled “Santa from the Beginning.” She told how the history of Santa Claus dates back to 280 A.D. in Turkey based on St. Nicholas who traveled around the country distributing help to the poor.
She related how in the 18th century Santa Claus entered New York from Dutch traditions. Not only did she review the history of Santa but also told how Santa has become synonymous with modern celebrations including details about how his dress changed over the years.
In a short business meeting, Brickley updated members regarding the DAR Fall Forum and concerns voiced by some chapters regarding the use of technology for communication matters. The minutes were approved as received from the secretary. Sue Anderson gave the treasurer’s report. Dantzer reported on the success of the chapter’s donation to veteran women.
Anderson won the “Joy” centerpiece, and Brickley presented each member with a festive carry bag.
The next meeting will be Feb. 12 at the Waterloo Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.