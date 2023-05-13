AUBURN — Master gardeners of DeKalb County will hold their annual plant sale Saturday, May 20.
The sale will take place from 7:30-10 a.m. at Exhibit Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn. This is one week later than the usual sale date.
There will be many varieties of perennials for sale for your landscaping projects. Proceeds from the event fund the master gardener scholarship that is awarded through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County each year.
The Purdue Extension master gardener program is an integral part of the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service and provides citizens an opportunity to grow.
The program provides a learning framework for participants to increase their knowledge in a wide variety of horticultural subjects. In turn, participants volunteer to help others grow by sharing knowledge while providing leadership and serve in educational gardening activities.
For more information, contact the extension office at 925-2562.
